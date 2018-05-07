After being accused for years on end of cloning popular Western smartphone designs and innovative technologies, China-based companies have started setting their own trends of late.

You could say the Xiaomi Mi MIX was at the forefront of the “full screen” mobile revolution, while Vivo unveiled the world’s first mass-manufactured handset with in-display fingerprint recognition not that long ago, and the Huawei P20 Pro is still the only phone to boast three rear-mounted cameras.

Make no mistake, triple-lens mobile devices will soon become a thing, at least according to a Taiwanese media report detailing the latest financials and forecasting the short and mid-term results of two local companies.

Largan Precision, a major supplier of camera lens modules for Apple and various Android smartphone vendors, reported sliding revenues for the year’s first four months, expecting a boost in the near future thanks to “strong demand” for next-gen OLED iPhones in the fall.

Further down the line, the “emerging adoption” of triple-camera lenses by “some handset vendors” will certainly help the company improve its profitability, as related parts are likely to cost way more than dual shooters.

Unsurprisingly, Huawei is tipped to slap three cameras on the back of the Mate 20 by the end of 2018, while Apple is “likely to launch a new iPhone model with a triple-lens rear camera in the second half of next year.”

Obviously, that’s all we “know” right now, though we can assume this single mysterious 2019 three-camera iPhone variant will follow in the footsteps of this year’s ultra-high-end 6.5-incher and match the 3x optical zoom capabilities of Huawei’s P20 Pro.