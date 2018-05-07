A lightly discounted Google Home Mini (or two) is probably a decent idea for an ultra-affordable Mother’s Day gift, but if you truly want to show mom you care about her, a Pixelbook will help get a lot more done.

You may need a few siblings to pull this present off, though, as the high-end 2-in-1 Chrome OS computing machine typically costs a whopping $999 in its entry-level configuration. The US Google Store, as well as third-party retailers like Best Buy, have the 12.3-incher marked down for a limited time, which doesn’t make the starting price much easier to swallow.

Still, it’s not every day that you can shave $100 off the convertible laptop in all its variants, with a 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB solid-state storage fetching $899 through May 13, while an SSD packing twice that capacity will set you back an additional 200 bucks.

Finally, an ultra-premium Google Pixelbook with Core i7 processing power, a hefty 16 gigs of memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD is currently available for $1,549 instead of its $1,649 MSRP. Keep in mind that a Pixelbook Pen separately costs $99, though at least you don’t have to fork out any extra dough for one of those detachable keyboards.