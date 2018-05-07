Android

OnePlus phones getting Google Lens as slow migration continues

Two months into the “gradual” roll-out, OnePlus phones are now said to be receiving Google Lens on Google Assistant. This will allow users to point their cameras at objects for neural recognition — barcodes will be scanned and products will be listed for purchase while foreign text can be picked up and translated at will.

UK Reddit user /u/Agent8923 posted a screenshot of their OnePlus 5 with Google Lens and other commenters from all across Europe have found the same with their OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5T, with the language defaulting to English.

Rolling out the visual recognition service to every single Android device will be nigh impossible as there should only be so much server-side processing to make such a service quick and feasible — one person did mention their Moto E4 Plus getting Google Lens in the UK, though.

