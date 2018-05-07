You still have a whole week to get the jumbo-sized Pixel 2 XL phone from Google’s US e-store with free $100 credit and a complimentary Home Mini, but if you’re only after the search giant’s donut-sized smart speaker, you may be relieved to hear there’s a solo discount up for grabs as well.

It’s not exactly a life-altering deal, although the Google Home Mini was crazy affordable to begin with. Now it’s even cheaper, fetching $39 instead of its $49 MSRP, or $58 for a two-pack, down from the usual combined price of $98.

These types of markdowns have been offered before, and you can currently get them straight from Google, as well as Best Buy and B&H Photo Video.

Various third-party retailers will also let you save some decent cash on various combinations of Google’s three different Assistant-controlled speakers. For instance, Best Buy takes $65 off the price of a “regular-sized” Google Home and Home Mini when purchased together, while Target deducts $49 off the typical retail costs of a Home Max and Mini bundle.

If you’d like to stick to the Google Store for your smart home shopping, the two aforementioned Home Mini discounts are valid until May 13, with fairly standard applying terms and conditions.