Amitabh Bachchan showing love for the OnePlus 6 in India

We’re just over a week out from the OnePlus 6 launch event and OnePlus has once again roped in Amitabh Bachchan to help out its imaging in India. You may remember Bachchan’s involvement in an ad for the OnePlus 5 during the Champions Trophy match that was flagged for infringement.

Well, things look to be on the legal side this time as the Bollywood star tweeted out a bit of his hanging out with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Invitations for the OnePlus 6 launch event in Mumbai are going on at 10am India Time, by the way.

And it looks like each of them have a OnePlus 6 in their hands with that center-aligned dual-camera system that’s been leaked prior. Still, we’ve got more to go through between now and May 17 in India and the price tag looks a little less appetizing these days.

