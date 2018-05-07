All major 2017 Moto phones, including Moto Z2 Force, on discount through May 26

The Moto G6 cannot be bought in the United States at this point, so we’re still left with all the phones Motorola put out last year. Fortunately for deal seekers, there’s some spring cleaning going on and the phone you may want is on a good discount right now.

While these deals will translate to other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and other places, those outlets will only have partial availability of any of these deals. The best way to access them is with Motorola directly, especially if you’re buying unlocked. Here are the big deals running through May 26 (with the exception of the Moto G5S Plus, which goes through May 12):

Students can also register their status and take an extra 15 percent off these prices, too. Hit the source link below the story.