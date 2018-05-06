China’s ZTE officially makes appeal on imports ban to US Department of Commerce

Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE says that it has filed an appeal to the United States government for a suspension of its 7-year import ban.

The Denial Order it received from the Department of Commerce was laid as a result of allegations that ZTE made false statements when negotiating a settlement with the agency after it was found to have been criminally liable for trade sanctions violations by doing business in Iran and North Korea. The department also accuses the company of failing to carry out terms of the settlement in not carrying out punishment of senior executives involved in the transgressions.

Reuters reports that ZTE disclosed in a Shenzhen stock exchange filing that it has lodged an appeal with the Bureau of Industry and Security, which officially issued the Denial Order.

In trade negotiations between the US and China, the Beijing delegation asked its counterparts to consider ZTE’s requests. While not officially part of the scope of current trade tensions between two of the largest global economies, ZTE’s troubles in sourcing smartphone components from chipsets to display glass to modems from the United States have been felt at one point or another by other Sino tech manufacturers. US intelligence chiefs are very skeptical of China’s growing influence in the information domain as well and sees players like ZTE and Huawei acting effectively as extensions of the military’s cyber-influence operations.

Taiwanese suppliers to ZTE are also having to comply with a new restriction, applying for permits to ship parts across the strait.