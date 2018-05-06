Android

China’s ZTE officially makes appeal on imports ban to US Department of Commerce

Contents
Advertisement

Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE says that it has filed an appeal to the United States government for a suspension of its 7-year import ban.

The Denial Order it received from the Department of Commerce was laid as a result of allegations that ZTE made false statements when negotiating a settlement with the agency after it was found to have been criminally liable for trade sanctions violations by doing business in Iran and North Korea. The department also accuses the company of failing to carry out terms of the settlement in not carrying out punishment of senior executives involved in the transgressions.

Reuters reports that ZTE disclosed in a Shenzhen stock exchange filing that it has lodged an appeal with the Bureau of Industry and Security, which officially issued the Denial Order.

In trade negotiations between the US and China, the Beijing delegation asked its counterparts to consider ZTE’s requests. While not officially part of the scope of current trade tensions between two of the largest global economies, ZTE’s troubles in sourcing smartphone components from chipsets to display glass to modems from the United States have been felt at one point or another by other Sino tech manufacturers. US intelligence chiefs are very skeptical of China’s growing influence in the information domain as well and sees players like ZTE and Huawei acting effectively as extensions of the military’s cyber-influence operations.

Taiwanese suppliers to ZTE are also having to comply with a new restriction, applying for permits to ship parts across the strait.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
Reuters
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
appeal, ban, business, China, components, government, News, US, ZTE
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.