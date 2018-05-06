OPPO A83 2018 is an update to a 2017 design with a 2:1 display

One of the few phones that predates the LG G6 in debuting a 2:1 display is the OPPO A83. It launched last January in Pakistan with a 720p display, a MediaTek Helio P23 chipset and cost Rs. 25,899 roughly $250.

Well, the OPPO A83 2018 is out. It’s basically the same phone. In fact, the main variant is the same phone: 13- and 8-megapixel cameras, a 3,180mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as well as Android Nougat. But the “2018” part of that, More News reports, is the fact that the price has dropped all the way down to Rs. 19,999 (or $173, partly with help in a strengthening Dollar). Meanwhile, there’s a new variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage for Rs. 29,899 or about $258.

Over in India, OPPO is committing itself to more original ventures with a new brand launch on May 15.