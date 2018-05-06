Days after G7 launch, LG V30S ThinQ is $200 off

Maybe it wasn’t the best idea to collide the launch of the LG V30S ThinQ, launched all the way back at MWC 2018, with the launch of the LG G7 ThinQ, which was just announced last week. It left us wondering why the turnaround situation for announcements and pre-sales can be so mercurial.

In any case, while the G7’s pricing is to be determined, we at least know that the price of the V30S will be lower for the time being. The phone’s up for pre-order right now at B&H Photo and has been at its starting price of $929.99. Now, it’s down $200 for some inexplicable reason to $729.99.

Even if this huge, huge pre-sales discount can be accounted entirely to a diversion of attention to the G7, we’re still wondering if this is a proper deal when other Snapdragon 835 phones that launched late last year started below $700 and dropped from there.