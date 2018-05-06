Chinese rumors bring USB-C adapters to 2018 iPhones

One of the big features that has held iPhones back from Android phones was the lack of native fast charging abilities. In the wisdom of fandom, there have been arguments about preserving the integrity of the battery versus a shorter charge session on the wire.

Whatever the argument, there may be less be not much of a point to it soon as Chinese publication Charging Adapter Net has published new information about the adapters coming in the box with this year’s iPhones.

The main thrust of it is that it won’t be the typical 5W stub, but a new, larger, oval-shaped block with throughput of 18W. It will be compliant to USB Power Delivery standards and will use a Type-C to Lightning cable. No longer will users have to buy the 29W adapter meant for MacBooks and a supporting cable to receive the benefits. It’s also being reported that Apple will open up certification for USB-C to Lightning connector accessories through its Made for iPhone program from 2019.

If everything checks out with the three new iPhones in September, those iPhone users will get to experience more than three-and-a-half times the peak charging rate than they currently are. If not, more potent power will remain a privilege.

In another reported change to the box set, Barclays predicts that the Lightning-to-3.5mm headphone jack dongle won’t be included in the box anymore.