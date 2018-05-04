Xiaomi’s “surprise” is the Redmi S2 launching May 10 on Suning

Xiaomi is looking for ‘S’ to stand not only for “Surprise” but for “Selfie” and for Chinese online retailer Suning.

A couple of posts on the Weibo accounts of Xiaomi and its Redmi budget sub-brand have revealed that the Redmi S2 will be launching May 10 at Suning’s Nanjing campus. Not much is being proffered from either side about this device except for the fact that it will be a “selfie phone.”

Previous snooping around has picked up a few specs, such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, a 2:1 720p display and a rear dual-camera system. But those cameras get out-scoped by a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

We’re less than a week out before the S2 gets announced and sold exclusively on Suning.com.