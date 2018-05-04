Accessories

Don’t let water stop your party with these durable speakers — only $35

Don’t let water stop you from enjoying your favorite tunes. With the G-DROP Adventure Ready Submersible Bluetooth Speaker, you can listen to music or podcasts at the pool, beach, or house. With an IPX7 waterproof rating, this portable speaker can be taken anywhere.

When you combine a 2.5” speaker driver with passive bass radiator, you get a powerful sound that delivers an aural punch necessary to fuel any party. Named a Top 10 Best Outdoor & Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker by Heavy, the G-DROP Adventure Ready Submersible Bluetooth Speaker is one of the most durable speakers on the market.

Get your G-DROP Adventure Ready Submersible Speaker today for just $35. That’s 30% off the original price!

by Christopher Jin

