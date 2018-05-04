Android

Razer Phone heads to Best Buy at $100 off

Razer has been promoting promo code deals for the Razer Phone the past few weeks that gave customers free headphones or just a plain ‘ol $100 discount on the phone itself. But it’s only been available at the Razer website and, of all places, the Microsoft Store.

Well, now, the Razer Phone has made it to Best Buy. It’s now available with the Razer tri-snake logo in both silver and green trims for the sales price of $599.99 for a limited time.

If you happen to have any particular loyalty to Best Buy, be it for reason of loyalty card or credit card, here’s another option for you to get a gaming smartphone.

