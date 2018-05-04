It’s going to be very hard for Google and its extensive network of official retail partners to beat Best Buy’s recent Pixel 2 XL deal, but if you’re not down with the whole Verizon installment plan thing (read 24-month contract), you may have to settle for a significantly smaller discount.

Namely, a grand total of $149, offered in the US Google Store to new Pixel 2 XL adopters through May 14 in the form of $100 credit and a complimentary Home Mini smart speaker.

You’ll need to add the donut-sized Google Home Mini to your cart alongside the 6-inch “pure Android” phone in order to get the $49 off upfront, while the free $100 Google Store credit will automatically be added to your account “within 6-8 weeks after the end of the promotion.”

Don’t forget to actually use the free money before October 31, perhaps to score a “regular-sized” Google Home at $29 instead of its $129 MSRP, or a $299 Home Max, marked down from its $399 list price.

As for the Pixel 2 XL, if you choose to take advantage of Google’s latest combo deal, its starting price is still a fairly steep $849 with 64GB internal storage. A 128GB configuration fetches a whopping $949, and you can get the handset coated in black or black & white.