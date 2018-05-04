Android

OPPO launches Realme brand, made in India for India

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is redoubling its efforts in India by launching a brand operating entirely from within the subcontinent.

Realme will be focused entirely online and target a younger audience than its parent brand with products priced between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 ($150 to $300). Amazon.in will handle sales while more than 500 OPPO service centers will stand ready to repair phones with a guaranteed one-hour repair for 90 percent of cases. The phones themselves will be made in India.

The project kicks off with the Realme 1, a phone yet to be fully described, launching May 15 on Amazon.in. But that “Diamond Black” look should leave some observers curious as to what’s going on.

