LG V30 ThinQ on T-Mobile has Android Oreo update through LG Bridge
It’s been a very difficult process to move Oreo onto the LG V30 on T-Mobile. One part of it may be that the company decided to pull off a rebadging, turning the phone into the LG V30 ThinQ and potentially delaying things just a tiny bit more for customers of the Un-carrier. But the other factor has just been with Android 8.0 itself as some manufacturers have had to retract their over-the-air pulses because of some major bug.
Well, Android Police now reports that the T-Mobile version of the LG V30 has finally received this update, marking it as the last major carrier variant in the United States to do so. But even at this point, the carrier isn’t sending out an OTA: the update is being distributed right now on the LG Bridge desktop app. With the ThinQ name comes the new AI CAM as featured on the V30S and G7. In this particular update, we also have the April 1 security patch level.
XDA-Developers forum peep jonzey231 has extracted the firmware file, which can be flashed using the LG UP program.