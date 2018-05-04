Android

LG K30 at T-Mobile prices out at $225

Contents
Advertisement

The LG K30 that was prematurely revealed yesterday is now officially taking its place at T-Mobile.

There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage (with microSD expandability), a 5.3-inch HD screen, a 2,880mAh battery, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras back and front, a fingerprint sensor and a micro-USB port. It also has coveted access to T-Mobile’s new 600MHz spectrum.

At this point, shipments are scheduled from May 8. Pricing is $225 outright or, for well-qualified customers, 24 monthly payments plus a down payment of $9.

This isn’t to distract you from all the focus on the LG G7 ThinQ right now, though. Check out our extended coverage here.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, Budget, carriers, K30, LG, News, Pricing, release date, shipments, Specs, T-Mobile, US
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.