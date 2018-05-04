LG K30 at T-Mobile prices out at $225
The LG K30 that was prematurely revealed yesterday is now officially taking its place at T-Mobile.
There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage (with microSD expandability), a 5.3-inch HD screen, a 2,880mAh battery, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras back and front, a fingerprint sensor and a micro-USB port. It also has coveted access to T-Mobile’s new 600MHz spectrum.
At this point, shipments are scheduled from May 8. Pricing is $225 outright or, for well-qualified customers, 24 monthly payments plus a down payment of $9.
This isn’t to distract you from all the focus on the LG G7 ThinQ right now, though. Check out our extended coverage here.
