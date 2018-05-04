LG G7 ThinQ, Xiaomi IPO, Sprint and T-Mobile (again, again) | #PNWeekly 303 (LIVE at 1:30p)
We have lots to talk about and not enough time to do it in. It was true on Monday and it’s true today.
The LG G7 ThinQ might have been leaked to high heaven before its launch this week, but now we’re going to talk about the consequences. We also have Sprint and T-Mobile on our minds as the two have finally announced a merger deal. And then there’s Xiaomi, so close to launching in the United States, but it has the rest of Europe to go through first.
We talk through these issues as wells as Wear OS, iPhone X and Galaxy S9 bloatware all with our High Tech Traveler friend Nick Gray! Stay tuned for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from the special time of 1:30pm Eastern on May 4th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 303
Hosts
Guest
Nick Gray (High Tech Traveler)
LG G7 ThinQ
- The basics: Specs, features and early availability details
- AT&T, tho: Opting for the exclusive V35 ThinQ instead
News
- Timepiece: The LG Watch series with Wear OS supposedly still alive…
- RED: Delays mount for Hydrogen One phone
- Verizon: Why can’t we have bloatware on our Galaxies?
- Qualcomm: Wants to be patent friends with everyone again…
- Apple: iPhone X was the best… shipper every week this winter
- Moving on: Thanks, Ming-chi Kuo
Two big topics
- Xiaomi has filed for an IPO in Hong Kong and continues to pump out new smartphones with the hopes of notching 100 million unit shipments this year. It has partnered with the Three carrier brand to bring more presence to Europe and has plans for the United States within the next 9 months. Nick Gray says this is just the beginning of everything for Xiaomi, but will the company undergo some painful changes to get to the end?
- With the Sprint/T-Mobile merger officially announced, the FCC and DoJ will have to take a look. Will the two companies’ combined dominance in the prepaid market set them back? Nick Gray suggests that the whole deal may proffer a good outcome for consumers.
