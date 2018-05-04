Android

LG G7 ThinQ, Xiaomi IPO, Sprint and T-Mobile (again, again) | #PNWeekly 303 (LIVE at 1:30p)

Contents
Advertisement

We have lots to talk about and not enough time to do it in. It was true on Monday and it’s true today.

The LG G7 ThinQ might have been leaked to high heaven before its launch this week, but now we’re going to talk about the consequences. We also have Sprint and T-Mobile on our minds as the two have finally announced a merger deal. And then there’s Xiaomi, so close to launching in the United States, but it has the rest of Europe to go through first.

We talk through these issues as wells as Wear OS, iPhone X and Galaxy S9 bloatware all with our High Tech Traveler friend Nick Gray! Stay tuned for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from the special time of 1:30pm Eastern on May 4th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 303

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

May 4, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Nick Gray (High Tech Traveler)

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ

News

  • Timepiece: The LG Watch series with Wear OS supposedly still alive…
  • RED: Delays mount for Hydrogen One phone
  • Verizon: Why can’t we have bloatware on our Galaxies?
  • Qualcomm: Wants to be patent friends with everyone again…
  • Apple: iPhone X was the best… shipper every week this winter
  • Moving on: Thanks, Ming-chi Kuo

Two big topics

See you soon!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android One, Apple, Boost Mobile, business, CK Hutchison, Europe, G7 ThinQ, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, Hydrogen One, iPhone X, IPO, KGI, LG, metropcs, Oath, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, qualcomm, red, Samsung, Smartwatches, Sprint, T-Mobile, Three, Verizon, Virgin Mobile, Watch Timepiece, Wear OS, Xiaomi, Yahoo
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.