LG says it ‘planned’ the G7 ThinQ notch design ‘before Apple’

It’s probably not a good sign when a smartphone manufacturer needs to go on the defensive shortly after a new flagship announcement concerning several design choices and features seen by many as major compromises.

But at least LG is adamantly sticking by the 6.1-inch LCD “Super Bright Display” and iPhone X-inspired G7 ThinQ notch, rejecting copycat and cost-cutting accusations.

The aim is to make the LG G7 ThinQ more successful than the G6, not technologically superior to the OLED-sporting V family. Just like China’s OnePlus, the Korea-based company claims the “notch design” was planned independently from Apple.

LG goes so far as to assert its screen cutout was “planned before Apple”, which seems unlikely given the iPhone X’s much earlier September 2017 announcement. It’s possible this G7 ThinQ design was conceived before the iPhone X went official, but not before Apple thought of it first.

What’s perhaps most interesting is that LG apparently conducted quite a bit of pre-development research, asking over 1,000 people in the US, UK, Italy and Korea for their opinion about various “early mockups with slightly different screen designs.”

Contrary to what recent reactions to the OnePlus 6 notch announcement might suggest, a whopping 70 percent of the survey’s participants said they liked or could at least tolerate the G7 ThinQ notch.

Oh, and by the way, LG is not fond of the “notch” nomenclature, preferring to think of its latest hero device as featuring a “second display” with “more to show” rather than “something missing.” Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it.