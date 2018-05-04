After making early waves in Western Europe, and expanding to India earlier this week, the world’s best cameraphone (according to DxO) is finally spreading its wings to North America.

For obvious reasons, as well as in keeping with tradition, the Huawei P20 Pro will not officially come to the US, but Canada is a different kettle of fish once again.

The Chinese company’s reps up north haven’t been able to confirm the ultra-high-end phone’s rumored regional May 17 release date, although clearly, wide availability around those parts is fast approaching.

That’s because Rogers, the nation’s largest wireless service provider, and its Fido subsidiary have both started accepting pre-orders for the P20 Pro, as well as the “regular” Huawei P20.

The two carriers are themselves yet to reveal the shipping date of the two premium devices, letting you reserve them at $749 and $999 respectively with no strings attached.

That’s 749 and 999 Canadian Dollars, of course, equating to around 580 and 775 USD, which doesn’t sound bad at all. Keep in mind that a trusted eBay seller over in the US was recently charging a “discounted” $800 for an international factory unlocked P20 Pro, and in the meantime, the price has jumped back up to $880.

If you don’t mind signing a lengthy contract with Rogers or Fido, you can even get the triple-camera flagship for as little as $249, while the dual shooter P20 is free of charge with Premium+ Tab and XL plans respectively.