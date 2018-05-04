Huawei MateBook D is $200 off for Mother’s Day at Fry’s

If you value your mother and wish to incentivize her techiness, why not give her a laptop?

The Huawei MateBook D was last year’s entry-level attempt at a gaming notebook, but the spec-for-value proposition has definitely improved with this discount. At Fry’s, the device is $200 off from May 6 to May 13. Huawei’s also chucking in a copy of Microsoft Office 365 Personal, too.

It’s also taking the Mate 10 Pro smartphone — a worthy camera contender in your pocket — back down to its historical low of $649.99. The Mocha Brown color is available at Amazon, Newegg and B&H while the Midnight Blue and Titanium Gray colors are available at those places and Best Buy, which is still selling the company’s phones weeks after it’s been reported that the retailer would not take further stock of the Chinese company’s products. Anyways, this deal lasts from May 6 to May 19.

All in all, there’s still some good news for consumers out there and that might mean good news for mom.

