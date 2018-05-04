A large number of OnePlus 6 features have been revealed well ahead of the phone’s official May 16 announcement, both by official and unofficial sources, but China’s FCC-equivalent Tenaa agency is probably the only one we can trust for a full, thorough and reliable spec sheet disclosure.

That’s precisely what we’re getting today, with preliminary OnePlus A6000 certification documents confirming, among others, a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with 2280 x 1080 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio, 6GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage space.

Sounds familiar? Sure it does, since OnePlus, OPPO and Vivo share a China-based parent company, which often makes the three brands’ flagship designs look pretty much identical.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 6 is however expected to pack up to 8 gigs of memory and 128 or even 256 gigs of digital hoarding room, while its long-confirmed Snapdragon 845 processor should in reality be clocked higher than the 2.45GHz speed listed by Tenaa.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo on the software side, the OP6 seems to retain its predecessor’s 20 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera arrangement, as well as the single 16MP selfie shooter, although obviously, megapixel counts aren’t everything, and the content-producing experience is likely to get upgraded in various other ways.

Despite offering quite a bit of extra screen real estate, the OnePlus 6 is apparently extremely similar to the 5T in overall product dimensions, at 155.7 x 75.35 x 7.75mm, while weighing 177 grams, compared to 162. Alas, no battery capacity boost is in the pipeline, although that doesn’t necessarily mean battery life will stay the same.