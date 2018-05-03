Samsung Pay now giving Cash Back for certain purchases

Samsung Pay is now partnering with retailers and incentivizing certain purchases with a few cash back opportunities.

Beyond putting in loyalty cards or taking advantage of existing sales, the mobile payments app will soon be getting an exclusive Cash Back section featuring deals from stores. If a customer takes advantage of that deal by tapping in, they get a small portion of that purchase back as a balance on the Samsung Pay account — much like credit and debit card offers, but on a limited basis.

This is one of the latest features Samsung is rolling out to pump up its e-commerce efforts: another is Bixby Shopping, relying on Bixby Vision scanning barcodes and immediately checking out on an item; and another is the ability to buy Samsung Rewards Points — previously, users had to make product purchases through Samsung.