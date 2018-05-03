While it’s probably safe to expect another refined high-end smartphone design from Samsung next spring, with even thinner screen bezels than the Galaxy S9 duo and no notch, it’s definitely way too early to make any other confident S10-related assumptions.

Not even the Galaxy S10 name is set in stone, and although Samsung will certainly continue to try cracking the in-display fingerprint sensor production code, there are no success guarantees this time around either.

What Korean media is sure of is the “Beyond” codename, selected to symbolize the phone’s limit-pushing, groundbreaking, competition-eclipsing efforts. Of course, the world’s top smartphone vendor has a long history of adopting similarly pompous aliases for its unreleased flagships, including Project Dream for the Galaxy S8, “Star” (S9), and reportedly, “Crown” (Note 9).

You might be happy to hear various Samsung “partner companies” expect “fingerprint-on-display” functionality to be added “unconditionally” to the Galaxy S10 as a main point of differentiation from existing family members.

Apparently, the “invisible” biometric scanner’s development is on schedule, with no less than three possible suppliers competing for this very important contract. In the end, Samsung may choose to collaborate with Qualcomm, Synaptics, Ezestek or even all three sensor manufacturers to ensure adequate inventory.

Unfortunately, no such “mass-production movements” are being detected as far as 3D sensing modules are concerned, so it’s likely that the Galaxy S10 will not be able to rival the complexity, security and convenience of Apple’s iPhone X Face ID solution. Of course, this fall’s iPhone X sequels could further advance their facial recognition capabilities, posing a serious challenge to the Samsung “Beyond.”