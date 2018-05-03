It may feel like we have nothing new to learn from yet another Q1 2018 smartphone market report, but Strategy Analytics is actually the first major research firm that focuses on the global numbers of the top five vendors out there.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung was able to retain its Q1 2017 crown after losing out to Apple in the key holiday season battle, despite shrinking from 80.2 to 78.2 million unit shipments and from a 22.7 to a 22.6 percent slice of the pie.

Thanks to an “above-average” annual 3 percent surge, the Cupertino-based silver medalist captured a 15.1 percent market share on 52.2 million iPhone shipments between January and March 2018, with the analyst-dividing X proving “relatively popular in some markets like China and the US.”

Once again, smaller Chinese companies are proclaimed the mobile industry’s top performers, with Xiaomi in particular looking in great shape in fourth place, behind Huawei, but ahead of OPPO, which held a five percentage point advantage just 12 months before.

Xiaomi more than doubled its shipment and market share scores since March 2017, from 12.6 million units and 3.6 percent to 28.3 mil and 8.2 percent. Meanwhile, OPPO slipped from 27.6 million units and 7.8 percent to 24.1 million and 7 percent.

Last but certainly not least, Huawei resisted “political headwinds in North America”, consolidating its closing spot on the global OEM podium, and even posting healthy growth to capture a record 11.4 percent share of smartphone shipments, up from 9.8 percent during Q1 2017.

Overall, industry numbers were down 2 percent, according to Strategy Analytics, from 353.8 to 345.4 million shipments, due to “longer replacement rates, diminishing carrier subsidies, and a lack of new hardware design innovation.”