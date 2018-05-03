OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition box cover stays on for this leak

It may seem like an Infinity War just waiting day by day for the launch of the OnePlus 6. Well, two weeks out from launch and we’re looking at a big and glossy Avengers logo on some matte black cardboard.

Apparently, Slashleaks was able to retain a picture of the box that the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will come in from a Facebook group post that either has been deleted or has been modified to the point where the original access link has been deprecated.

In any case, all you’re getting in this picture is the box. If you want more generic pictures of the device itself, learn more here.