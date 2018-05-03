Other OS

NPR and other public media companies acquire Pocket Casts app

A consortium of public media outfits have acquired popular podcatcher app Pocket Casts.

NPR, WNYC Studios, WBEZ Chicago and This American Life, whose programs garner more than 170 million downloads per month, have also incorporated all five members of the app’s Australian developing firm, Shifty Jelly. Moving forward, Pocket Casts will be perceived as a joint venture.

The companies will install a board to oversee development of the app and have assigned Owen Grover, former iHeartRadio and Clear Channel executive, as CEO. Shifty Jelly founders Philip Simpson and Russell Ivanovic will have “leadership roles.”

The app will not change immediately and will not shift its focus to podcasts coming only from the ownership — the existing NPR One app plays podcasts from competing providers such as Gimlet and Panoply. It will still $3.99 on the platforms it serves, including Android, iOS and macOS and Windows.

