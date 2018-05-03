While Eastern anticipation continues to build for HMD Global’s first iPhone X-inspired high-end (-ish) design, as well as a possible reimagining of the Nokia N8 classic, the revived Finnish brand’s Western fans have to settle for the slow expansion of the overall unimpressive 6.1 (2018).

Yup, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 (2018) are the names used by HMD’s US retail partners to designate what’s officially listed on the company’s website as “The new Nokia 6 with Android One.”

Fairly similar to the first-gen device in terms of design language and market positioning, this “new” Nokia 6 packs octa-core Snapdragon 630 processing power, adding Zeiss optics to its predecessor’s single 16MP rear-facing camera while retaining a respectable 3000mAh battery and “conventional” 16:9 5.5-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution.

Stateside, the Nokia 6.1 is being sold in a 3GB RAM/32GB ROM configuration at $269.99 with unlocked GSM network support. Unofficially, the mid-ranger made its regional debut a few weeks back, but a “Buy now” button was more recently added to the US product listing on Nokia.com.

You can currently choose to purchase the $270 phone from Amazon or Best Buy, although the former e-tailer has it “temporarily out of stock.” Walmart is also unable to take your order at the moment, while B&H Photo Video promises same-day shipping… if you hurry. Across the board, the Nokia 6.1 (2018) is available exclusively in a snazzy black/copper chromatic combination.