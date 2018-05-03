LG K30 debuts on T-Mobile tomorrow, here are the specs
Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308 GPU
5.3 inches LCD
720 x 1280 (~277 ppi)
2GB RAM
32GB storage + microSD
Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP
2,880mAh non-removable
May 4th, 2018 (rumored)
"Real metal design"
Android 7.1 Nougat
The overhanging big picture for T-Mobile is that it will merge with Sprint. But let’s look into a smaller picture for just a second.
XDA-Developers has obtained pictures and information about the LG K30, a mid-range device that is said to be announced tomorrow, May 4. Overall, it’s an unremarkable phone — it has a headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor and all around very plain specs. Marketing literature suggests that the phone will be inexpensive as it will be available on JUMP! On Demand leasing for zero down.
The one good thing we can talk about here is that it’s the latest low-ender that will support 600MHz spectrum that T-Mobile acquired last year and is viciously trying to build on. The bad news is that the carrier’s support webpage incorrectly states that the phone has a USB-C port instead of the Micro-B connection it actually has.