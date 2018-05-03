Android

LG K30 debuts on T-Mobile tomorrow, here are the specs

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308 GPU

Screen Size

5.3 inches LCD
720 x 1280 (~277 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

2,880mAh non-removable

Release Date

May 4th, 2018 (rumored)

Materials

"Real metal design"

Operating System

Android 7.1 Nougat

The overhanging big picture for T-Mobile is that it will merge with Sprint. But let’s look into a smaller picture for just a second.

XDA-Developers has obtained pictures and information about the LG K30, a mid-range device that is said to be announced tomorrow, May 4. Overall, it’s an unremarkable phone — it has a headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor and all around very plain specs. Marketing literature suggests that the phone will be inexpensive as it will be available on JUMP! On Demand leasing for zero down.

The one good thing we can talk about here is that it’s the latest low-ender that will support 600MHz spectrum that T-Mobile acquired last year and is viciously trying to build on. The bad news is that the carrier’s support webpage incorrectly states that the phone has a USB-C port instead of the Micro-B connection it actually has.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
XDA-Developers
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, carriers, K30, Leaks, LG, News, photos, release date, Rumors, Specs, T-Mobile, US
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.