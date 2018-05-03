Android

LG G7 ThinQ’s MLCD+ technology confirmed to use RGBW subpixel arrangement


LG G7 ThinQ

The Super Bright Display on the LG G7 ThinQ uses MLCD+ technology, but what is MLCD+? LG has confirmed initial rumors reported since early this year that it is inserting a white pixel into the RGB subpixel matrix.

Android Headlines talked with company representatives to learn more about the chaebol’s display strategy and why the G7 went with an LCD that can go as bright as 1,000 nits as opposed to OLED, which LG Display is continuing to smooth production on iterations, real and rumored, of the V30.

LG sees it as couching the right display to the right series, calling its media-focused ‘V’ series “more innovative” and its ‘G’ series more mainstream. And considering that LG uses RGBW on some of its larger LCD televisions, the company also does not consider this as a cost issue. As a matter of fact, we’ve seen few other phones use RGBW displays.

Still, LG Display is still racking major upfront costs in getting a foot in the OLED door, so there’s still more risk loaded in each of those panels and less overall defection risk for LCD.

The company did not confirm that OLED will be on future ‘V’ phones, but given the answers those reps gave, it looks like a reasonably solid implication.

