Last year’s Sony Xperia XZ Premium now $200 off at Best Buy

Can you believe that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is still being sold for $700 MSRP? Perhaps it may be that it’s still there after only being priced at $700 that comes across as incredulous given that it launched last June at $799.

Since then, many phones have eclipsed this one in price, but none of them — except for its direct successor — have a 4K HDR display. But you can get this one at an even lower price from Best Buy. For a limited time, the phone’s only $499.99.

Honestly, there have been a couple of better deals for this phone, but if you’ve been considering smartphone options from Sony and just consider the latest releases to be too thick for you, you certainly have a window of opportunity here.