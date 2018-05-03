Android

Indonesia gets super-light ASUS ZenFone Live L1

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308 GPU

Screen Size

5.45 inches IPS LCD
720 x 1440 (~296 ppi)

Memory

1GB or 2GB RAM

Storage

16GB store + microSD up to 2TB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

3,000mAh non-removable

Release Date

May 17th, 2018

Operating System

ZenUI 5.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo
Android Oreo Go Edition

Besides the ZenFone 5 Lite, Indonesia is now being offered the ZenFone Live L1, a budget phone to beat ASUS’s own budget phones.

The ZenFone Live L1 is tipped to come to the country along with the main ZenFone 5 model on May 17. While the southeast Asian region will only be getting the version with 2GB of RAM, Gadgetren reports that other regions may receive an Android Go version of the phone with just 1GB of RAM and lightened versions of Google’s standard apps.

The phone features a 2:1 720p display, a mid-range Snapdragon 425 chipset, a micro-B connctor, dual SIM slots and a 3,000mAh battery. The Live L1 is expected to price around the equivalent of $108.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Gadgetren
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android Go, Android Oreo, Asia, Asus, Budget, indonesia, News, Specs, ZenFone Live L1
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.