Indonesia gets super-light ASUS ZenFone Live L1

Besides the ZenFone 5 Lite, Indonesia is now being offered the ZenFone Live L1, a budget phone to beat ASUS’s own budget phones.

The ZenFone Live L1 is tipped to come to the country along with the main ZenFone 5 model on May 17. While the southeast Asian region will only be getting the version with 2GB of RAM, Gadgetren reports that other regions may receive an Android Go version of the phone with just 1GB of RAM and lightened versions of Google’s standard apps.

The phone features a 2:1 720p display, a mid-range Snapdragon 425 chipset, a micro-B connctor, dual SIM slots and a 3,000mAh battery. The Live L1 is expected to price around the equivalent of $108.