AT&T passes on LG G7 ThinQ, so will it carry V35 ThinQ?

Well, chalk this up to competitive dissonance. While Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular and Verizon are all getting ready to sell the LG G7 ThinQ, AT&T has confirmed that it will do something different.

“We offer a strong lineup of devices from LG today,” a spokesperson told The Verge. “And we’re planning to launch a new LG device this summer only from AT&T.”

Bypassing the G7 ThinQ for another device in the summer presents a couple of options based on the evidence we’ve reported: either the V35 ThinQ — pegged for launch in the spring/summer timeframe — or the V40 ThinQ will be launched. We suspect it will more likely be the former as it signals a midway iteration from the V30S ThinQ in the series that a carrier can customize to the nth degree.

That said, would Ma Bell also carry the V40 ThinQ as well? A ‘V’ series release is traditionally announced in late summer and rolled out in early fall. Would three or four months be enough to foster the V35’s maximum audience? Or will it make sense to keep it around as a cut-price V40?

The roads are completely open at this point, but it looks like AT&T will take its exit later on.