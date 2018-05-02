T-Mobile has been one of Apple’s very few official retail partners to offer some decent discounts on the Cupertino-based tech giant’s latest smartwatch, so it’s not exactly a surprise to see the “Un-carrier” take half off the wearable’s list price for a limited time.

Namely, from this Friday, May 4, to next Sunday, May 13, thus providing an original and modern alternative to traditional (read boring and played out) Mother’s Day gifts like candles, candy or a clumsily prepared breakfast in bed.

The deal, while seemingly compelling, has quite a few strings attached, as you need to first purchase a new iPhone with a T-Mo Equipment Installment Plan to then be able to activate an Apple Watch Series 3 or iPad on the popular network at $215 off.

You’re also not getting the 215 bucks in hand, but rather as credit applied to your bill over 24 months. Still, at the end of the day, a current-generation 42mm Apple Watch with built-in cellular connectivity, which typically retails for $429.99, will set you back just $215 split in 24 monthly payments.

Alternatively, you can take the same $215 off the 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad, a 10.5 or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or an iPad mini 4 after buying an iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus or SE on an EIP. No port-ins or trade-ins required, which is definitely one less major thing to worry about.