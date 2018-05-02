Get your smartphone the best wireless charger in the market

If you own a Samsung Galaxy, you deserve the best charger in the world — the Qi Wireless Home Charging Kit for Samsung Galaxy. This is the ultimate wireless charging solution for your smartphone.

The Qi Wireless Home Charging Kit for Samsung Galaxy includes a small, magnetic charging pad, which can be attached to any surface. Plus, there’s also a snap-on magnetic case to ensure optimal wireless charging between your phone and pad. Using a powerful dual mode wireless changing, it can support 40% faster charging.

At 49% off, you can get the Qi Wireless Home Charging Kit for Samsung Galaxy for just $45.

by Christopher Jin