For fans, OnePlus 6 pop-up events happening from May 21

OnePlus has been running a contest to send one of its fans to the OnePlus 6 launch event in London with all charges covered, but that event has closed. So, what if you aren’t close enough to make it to the show on May 16?

Well, just like prior device launches, OnePlus is holding pop-up events around the globe to allow people to get a hands-on feel, reserve a unit for purchase, schmooze with some OnePlus folk over a little food and get a swag bag.

Click through to the source link below this story to RSVP to any of the 14 events in these cities in the US and Europe. Most of these pop-ups take place on May 21 with the exception of the Copenhagen and Aarhus events which are happening on May 22.

London

Paris

Berlin

Milan

Utrecht

Copenhagen

Stockholm

New York

San Francisco

Helsinki

Tampere

Oulu

Turku

Aarhus

By the way, YouTube celebrities Marques Brownlee, Justine Ezarik, Lewis Hilsenteger, Keaton Keller and Linus Sebastian will be attending either of the New York and San Francisco events.