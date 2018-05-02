In theory, we know exactly how the OnePlus 6 will look. Basically, like a cross between the OnePlus 5T and iPhone X. But even though we also know the highly anticipated handset slated for a May 16 announcement is to strongly resemble the OPPO R15 and Vivo X21, we haven’t actually seen the OP6 in many renders and photographs just yet.

A fresh batch of leaked hands-on pics over in China does help us visualize the company’s first phone to embrace the increasingly prevalent notch, with one snapshot even setting the unreleased product side by side with the iPhone X.

The screen cutout on the OnePlus 6 is predictably smaller, lacking all the complex technology needed to enable 3D Face ID recognition. Of course, the display itself, expected to measure around 6.2 inches in diagonal, is significantly taller than the iPhone X panel, while a photo comparing the OP6 and 5T suggests the footprint change will be minimal.

Since the OnePlus 5T sports a 2:1 6-inch AMOLED screen, that means the bezels are even thinner this time around, although the “chin” is not going away entirely. Neither is the headphone jack (hooray!), joined by a USB Type-C port and single bottom-firing speaker (ugh, again?) in another real-life picture unofficially making the rounds today. Alas, the glass back is out of sight.