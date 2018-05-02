Android

LG G7 ThinQ first impressions, Galaxy Note 9 certification & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the official launch of the LG G7 ThinQ and our initial impressions. Then we talk about Samsung as we hear that there are already Galaxy Note 9 certifications available in China. Then we focus on Apple as we hear that the merger between iOS and macOS might still happen. The LG V30S ThinQ follows with an official launch and price for the US. We end today’s show talking about Facebook and the Oculus Go content that just got announced.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
No wires, no phones needed: Oculus Go launches for sale at $199
LG V30S ThinQ goes up for US pre-orders just one day ahead of the G7 ThinQ announcement
Apple is unlikely to merge iOS and Mac apps this year, project codename now unknown
This is the LG G7 ThinQ: heavyweight enters the ring (video, pictures, camera samples) 

