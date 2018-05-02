Sprint, US Cellular and Verizon reveal LG G7 ThinQ release dates, still no word on pricing
LG was kind enough to allow us to spend quite a bit of quality time with the Korean company’s latest flagship phone ahead of the big G7 ThinQ announcement event in New York City earlier today, but unfortunately, mum’s the word on both recommended pricing and specific release dates for specific markets.
All we learned from LG’s otherwise thorough press release was that the AI-enhanced 6.1-inch high-ender would roll out in the “coming days” in South Korea, followed by “major markets in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.”
Price and other purchase details are to be announced “locally closer to the time of availability”, although a few US carriers may have jumped the gun with info on pre-orders and some shipping estimates.
We’re not exactly “close” to the June 1 debut of the LG G7 ThinQ at Sprint and US Cellular, so both wireless service providers continue to keep the handset’s retail cost under wraps. Sprint has also revealed its pre-orders will open a little early, namely on May 25, which is actually the day after Verizon’s own pre-order start.
T-Mobile’s newsroom update on the matter is even more cryptic, merely confirming the G7 ThinQ “superphone” will be coming to the “Un-carrier” later “this spring.” By the way, T-Mo reckons 600MHz support is mainly what makes this a “superphone”, along with dual 16MP rear-facing cameras, “advanced” AI features, a huge speaker, and a 6-inch QHD display with “best-in-class” brightness.
No word on AT&T availability whatsoever, while unofficially, we’re hearing the LG G7 ThinQ price will be close to that of the G6 more than a year ago.