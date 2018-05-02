That $500 refurbished baby Pixel 2 may have seemed like a pretty solid deal just a few weeks ago, but if you hesitated to pull the trigger, perhaps waiting for a heftier discount on Google’s jumbo-sized Pixel 2 XL, today’s the day to act.

You can get a whopping $500 in savings for a limited time from Verizon and Best Buy, although simply by mentioning the former’s name, we just gave away the special offer’s (not so) secret catch.

The killer bargain is conditioned upon activating the stock Android-powered 6-inch phone on America’s largest wireless network with device payment plans, which means you can’t actually pay the heavily marked-down price upfront.

Instead, you’re committing to 24 monthly installments of $14.57 for a 64GB variant or $18.74 as far as the 128 gig configuration is concerned, down from the usual $35.41 and $39.58 respectively.

At the end of the two-year contract (yup, it’s basically a good old fashioned contract), you’ll have paid a measly $350 or so with 64 gigs of internal storage or around $450 for a 128GB Pixel 2 XL instead of $850 and $950 list prices respectively.

It’s also worth highlighting that you need to purchase the handset from Best Buy, which directly provides $200 instant savings, on top of which Verizon takes $300 off by way of bill credits.

As long as you don’t mind staying chained to Big Red for a couple of years, this is truly an irresistible offer for fans of the “pure Google” experience.