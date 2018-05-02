After 9 months, Telus quits the Essential Phone

When Canadian carrier Telus started selling the Essential Phone back last August, it had priced the device at an off-contract price of $1,050. Deals were available with multi-year terms, but that galling price quickly ran down with two cuts — MobileSyrup tracked the price down to $650 in November and $460 at the end of January.

Now, less than 9 months after beginning carriage, Telus confirmed to the same outlet that it will not take more stock of the PH-1. It’s still $460 at full retail price and free on a two-year plan costing at least $85 per month. Telus’s prepaid brand Koodo is selling the phone also at the same price, but offers a pair of Tab 24-month EIP plans with zero or $120 down.

Essential recently began selling direct to consumers in Canada and Amazon.ca is also selling the Essential Phone, including in its exclusive Halo Gray finish, as well. But alas, the only carrier partner up north is beginning to wrap up its part of the sales work.