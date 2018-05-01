While everyone seems to agree on many key aspects of two next-gen OLED iPhones and an LCD variant due out sometime in the fall, that long overdue sequel to 2016’s iPhone SE that’s reportedly right around the corner continues to divide Apple insiders, tipsters and even regular “iFans.”

French tech blogger Steve Hemmerstoffer, known for his generally reliable factory CAD-based renders of unreleased mobile products published under the @OnLeaks alias, isn’t exactly helping solve the iPhone SE 2 mystery today.

That’s because, for once, he cannot confirm the computer-aided imagery shared for “discussion purposes only” is “partially or completely accurate.” He can’t even confirm there’s such a thing as a second-generation iPhone SE in the pipeline, but if there is, it could well look like a diminutive iPhone X… from the front.

From behind, the iPhone SE 2 rendered today is almost an exact replica of the original model, which unfortunately means wireless charging capabilities would be left out of the equation.

But some people favor metal over glass regardless, and pretty much everyone likes minimal bezels. Incredibly enough, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to squeeze a screen measuring anywhere between 4.7 and 5 inches in diagonal into the exact same body as its 4-inch predecessor.

We’re talking identical 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm product dimensions, and such a feat would obviously not be possible without a notch. Alas, the headphone jack is absent from this theoretical design, and there’s no Touch ID sensor in sight either, which would entail an expansion of advanced facial recognition technology to Apple’s smaller, lower-end “iDevice.” That sounds a little too good to be true, but stranger things have happened.