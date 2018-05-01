Sprint employees are getting trained to talk about the T-Mobile merger

If everything comes together, Sprint will be no more in name and will have been absorbed into current competitor T-Mobile. Customers will have questions and they may turn to their respective carriers to ask questions.

XDA-Developers has obtained a training pamphlet for the fourth-largest carriers’ employees that gives out the talking points promoting the merger between the two telcos.

As with previous rhetoric, the arguments here heavily rely on creating “the best nationwide 5G network” and the innovation need to carry that as well as vastly improved rural service.

“This announcement is just the first step in a long process of combining our organizations, which we expect to be completed in the first half of 2019,” the pamphlet says. “But nothing changes for now.”

Missing from any of this text is an emphasis on lower costs to consumers as T-Mobile CEO John Legere pushed when the agreement was first announced. This will be a tough promise to execute on not just in the long run, but even with the short term as the build-out of the 5G grid will take up $40 billion of capital.

The good news for customers of either carrier should this all break down: with the announcement of the merger, Sprint and T-Mobile have signed into a roaming agreement to allow their customers to use either network and that agreement will remain if the deal does not close.