Sony Xperia Ear Duo now available for pre-order at $279.99

Sony’s latest project from its Future Lab Program incubator is now ready to go.

The Xperia Ear Duo is a pair of wireless earphones that conducts sound from behind the ear, through the cartilage and into the canal. It allows ambient sound to flow freely. The IPX2 rating makes it splash-proof. Each bud can run for 4 hours on a charge and the charging case should allow for 12 more hours on the go.

The Duo is available in black and gold colors, costs $279.99 and is now available for pre-order from concept product retailer b8ta. If you want to get from Amazon, you’ll have to wait until May 25 to start buying them.