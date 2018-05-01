Clips is by no means Google’s most mainstream hardware product, and despite an initial wave of excitement when the October 2017-unveiled smart camera finally launched in limited numbers, it’s probably not the search giant’s most successful gadget either.

Otherwise, it wouldn’t already be discounted by $50 for a full two weeks, right? You can pick up a copy of Google Clips from its manufacturer’s US e-store at $199 instead of $249 through May 13, or pay the same marked-down price over at Best Buy and get an additional $25 back to spend on shutterfly.com.

Best Buy can hook you up with a free 8×8 photo book from Shutterfly if you don’t want the $25 credit, and the third-party retailer doesn’t list an expiration date for its Clips deal, which may or may not be good news.

Either way, you should probably hurry if you’re at the very least intrigued by the concept of a “wireless smart camera” capable of capturing short “motion photos” without any effort on your part.

You can simply set this teeny-tiny device down in your living room and forget all about it while it tries to capture “beautiful, spontaneous images” by recognizing “great expressions, lighting and framing.” Just remember to recharge the thing every 3 hours or so of “smart capture” activity.