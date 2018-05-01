Other OS

Samsung Gear S4 now testing LTE on US networks

Samsung’s Gear S line of smartwatches have always had cellular capabilities from its inception. And every year, as new Gear S smartwatches come down the pipeline from development, they also need to go through the standard rigmarole with carriers for network usage approval.

Well, it’s come down to that stage, according to SamMobile, as it appears that the LTE-enabled versions of the Gear S4 have “entered development in the United States” with variants for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

The Gear S4 isn’t expected to provide much of a shock in design and features: what’s been dubbed “Galileo”should have more robust heath features including sleep-tracking and may come in two models and/or sizes.

Whatever the Gear S4 ends up being called, it is expected out in time for the holiday season.

