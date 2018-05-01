Oreo updates are rolling out to Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in the UK (for real)
Verizon caught us all by surprise a couple of weeks ago with an abrupt yet discreet announcement of Oreo updates rolling out to Big Red-locked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge variants ahead of any other carrier around the world.
That obviously proved to be a false alarm, but although Samsung’s two early 2016 flagship handsets were expected to score over-the-air Oreos for real after the mid-month mark in Turkey, it seems the official rollout has finally started, at least in one other major market.
We’re talking about the UK, but of course, it’s now only a matter of time until Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users across other European territories follow suit, leaving behind the archaic Nougat OS flavor at last.
No word on when US wireless service providers might join the party, but if history is any indication, it shouldn’t take more than a few weeks either.
By the way, while it may seem like Samsung has become the absolute slowest Android device vendor to offer essential software support, it’s important to remember the Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, A5 (2017), A3 (2017), A7 (2017) and even the Galaxy Note FE have already been promoted to the latest major platform version. At least in select markets and on a limited number of networks.
As far as British S7 and S7 Edge owners are concerned, they should be on the lookout for “Samsung Experience 9.0” goodie packs weighing around 1.3GB. If you can’t already update OTA, don’t despair. You may have to wait a few more days.