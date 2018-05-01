Other OS

No wires, no phones needed: Oculus Go launches for sale at $199

Contents
Advertisement

As one of its numerous announcements at its F8 developers’ conference, Facebook has launched the Oculus Go mobile headset. Unlike the $399 Rift, the Go obviates the need for the unit to connect to a computer. Unlike the $129 Samsung Gear VR, made in partnership with Oculus, it does not necessitate a Galaxy S or Note phone in order to be operated.

Oculus Go, is intended to be an affordable gateway into virtual reality applications. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack and also embedded speakers for a choice of listening experiences. It also comes with a touch controller (powered by AA batteries) that is tracked within the VR environment. Content from Oculus’s wide catalog of games and tools can be downloaded and stored on either a 32GB disk ($199) or a 64GB disk ($249).

Several retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg will stock the device for sale online or in stores. We have a link to the direct sales webpage from Oculus below this story.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Oculus
Posted In
Other OS, Wearables
Tags
, headset, News, Oculus, Oculus Go, Specs, VR
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.