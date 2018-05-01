No wires, no phones needed: Oculus Go launches for sale at $199

As one of its numerous announcements at its F8 developers’ conference, Facebook has launched the Oculus Go mobile headset. Unlike the $399 Rift, the Go obviates the need for the unit to connect to a computer. Unlike the $129 Samsung Gear VR, made in partnership with Oculus, it does not necessitate a Galaxy S or Note phone in order to be operated.

Oculus Go, is intended to be an affordable gateway into virtual reality applications. It features a 3.5mm headphone jack and also embedded speakers for a choice of listening experiences. It also comes with a touch controller (powered by AA batteries) that is tracked within the VR environment. Content from Oculus’s wide catalog of games and tools can be downloaded and stored on either a 32GB disk ($199) or a 64GB disk ($249).

Several retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg will stock the device for sale online or in stores. We have a link to the direct sales webpage from Oculus below this story.