Android

MediaTek willing to file paperwork to ship chips to ZTE

Contents
Advertisement

Semiconductors firm MediaTek now says that it will apply to the Taiwanese government to get a export permit to ship its products to Chinese tech manufacturer ZTE.

About a week ago, the Bureau of Foreign Trade began requiring companies doing business with ZTE to suspend any shipments and begin filing paperwork. Reuters reports that the bureau is checking on whether shipments are related to “nuclear bombs, chemical bombs and the like.” After allegedly breaching terms of a settlement over US sanctions violations, ZTE is currently serving a 7-year moratorium from importing US products — the company vows to fight against the Commerce Department ruling.

MediaTek is the second-largest manufacturer of mobile applications chipsets and may become the primary source of systems-on-chips to ZTE as it cannot source hardware from US-based Qualcomm. The Taiwan-based company wrote in a stock exchange filing that it will “follow the law and proceed with smooth shipping.”

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Reuters (Yahoo)
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
ban, business, China, chipsets, MediaTek, News, semiconductors, Taiwan, US, ZTE
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.