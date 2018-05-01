What better time to expand the late February-unveiled V30S ThinQ to the US after an early March domestic commercial debut than the day before the G7 ThinQ is formally unveiled in New York City?

LG’s flagship smartphone release schedule has become beyond confusing, especially if you consider how similar the V30S ThinQ and original V30 are. They’re practically identical on the outside, and they come with the same exact cameras, processor and battery capacity.

The biggest difference is the RAM count, upgraded from 4GB on the “regular” V30 to 6 gigs on the LG V30S ThinQ, while the latter’s AI enhancements are actually being rolled out to the former in over-the-air software updates as well.

There’s also an important internal storage distinction, although the V30S ThinQ and V30+ both provide 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, up from the standard V30’s 64GB count.

All in all, it’s hard to explain why the V30S ThinQ exists, and why it costs $929.99 on pre-order at B&H Photo Video. The lone US retailer to sell the artificially intelligent 6-incher at the moment does not list an actual shipping date for early adopters, merely promising orders will be filled on a first-come-first-served basis once inventory becomes available.

You can choose from two very snazzy paint jobs, namely Glossy Moroccan Blue and Matte Moroccan Blue, the latter of which is apparently a B&H exclusive. In both cases, you’re looking at unlocked phones compatible with GSM and CDMA networks, covered by a standard US warranty.